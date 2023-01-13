RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RICK stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $890.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 110,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

