PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.