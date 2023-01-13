Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Performance Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.91 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

