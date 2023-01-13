Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

MOH opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.