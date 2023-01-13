KeyCorp Weighs in on Olin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

