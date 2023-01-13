Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.47.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.7 %
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
