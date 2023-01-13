Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of FIS opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

