Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAVVF. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.