Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AAVVF. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
