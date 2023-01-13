Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Lowered by Analyst

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.15 per share.

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $134.99 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.00 million.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,713,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,065 shares of company stock worth $1,077,288. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

