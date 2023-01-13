Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pentair plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

