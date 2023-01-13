Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

