Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.68 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

