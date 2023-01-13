Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

