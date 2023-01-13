Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given New GBX 2,560 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($32.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.19) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.37) to GBX 2,819 ($34.34) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.33) to GBX 2,743 ($33.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,375.33.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

