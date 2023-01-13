Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

