Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.87) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTDPY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.17) to GBX 462 ($5.63) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.47) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

