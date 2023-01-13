Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,420

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($35.94) to GBX 2,420 ($29.48) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.46) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,125 ($25.89) in a research note on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

