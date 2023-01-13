Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEAF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.71.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.