Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cogeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

