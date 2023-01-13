Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cogeco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.
Cogeco Company Profile
