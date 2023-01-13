STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $4.22 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

