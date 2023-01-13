STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $4.22 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
