JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 13.7 %

JDSPY stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

