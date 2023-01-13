International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPCFF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

IPCFF stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

