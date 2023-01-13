GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
GLGDF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.82.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.