GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

GLGDF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.