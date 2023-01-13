J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given New GBX 228 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 228 ($2.78) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.81) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

