Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

