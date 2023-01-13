Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gear Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.
About Gear Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gear Energy (GENGF)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.