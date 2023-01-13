Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DRETF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
