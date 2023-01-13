JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.10.
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
