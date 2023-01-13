Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

