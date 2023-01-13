Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

