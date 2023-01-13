Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

