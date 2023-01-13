Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 7.1 %

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.