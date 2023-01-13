Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given New CHF 285 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 295 to CHF 285 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Sika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Sika has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $38.13.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

