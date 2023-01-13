New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,946 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Incyte by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

