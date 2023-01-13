New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,289 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,466,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 116,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 94,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $194.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average is $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.