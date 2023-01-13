New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.29 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

