New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AES by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AES by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

