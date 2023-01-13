New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 392 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

