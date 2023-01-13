New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,888 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

