New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

TDY stock opened at $416.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

