New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $17.44 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,394,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of PG&E at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

PCG opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

