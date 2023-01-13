Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 49.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.