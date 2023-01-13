34,593 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Trading Down 0.8 %

EVRG opened at $63.92 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

