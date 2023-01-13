IFG Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $235.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $335.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

