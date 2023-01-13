FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.82.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE VMC opened at $180.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $204.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

