Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,898 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

