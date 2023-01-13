Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Primerica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Primerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRI opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

