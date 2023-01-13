Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,240,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

