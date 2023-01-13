Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00. 7,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 408,436 shares.The stock last traded at $48.49 and had previously closed at $47.78.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $431,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

