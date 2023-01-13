Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Post by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Post by 12.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 792,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $26,200,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

NYSE POST opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

