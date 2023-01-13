Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 32.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $174.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,144. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.